Cohu Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)By: SA News Team
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+155.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227.98M (+51.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COHU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.