National Instruments Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+69.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.94M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NATI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.