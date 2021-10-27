1-800 FLOWERS.COM Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:22 PM ET1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (-160.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.88M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FLWS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.