Power Integrations Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETPower Integrations, Inc. (POWI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+95.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.32M (+44.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.