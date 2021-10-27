A10 Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETA10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- A10 (NYSE:ATEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.5M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.