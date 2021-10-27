Intel CEO Gelsinger pushes better communication with developers
Oct. 27, 2021 12:37 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor50 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger kicked off the chipmaker's Intel Innovation conference on Wednesday by saying the company needs to do a better job of communicating with its developer community.
- Gelsinger started the conference with a keynote presentation held remotely from San Francisco. Right off the bat, Gelsinger stated that Intel (INTC) is re-committing itself to providing more access to the software and tools that developers need for creating their own products.
- "We are entering a renewed era of innovation," Gelsinger said. "But, we haven't done a great job [of communicating], and we need to stay connected with developers."
- Gelsinger said that Intel (INTC) would remain committed to "a developer first approach" that would focus around openness, designing products for multiple vendors and environments like cloud and mobile, and trust between the company and its developer community.
- "No gimmicks," Gelsinger said. "Just geeky goodness."
- As part of its efforts to better communicate with developers, Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender Intel (INTC) was launching an improved Intel Developers Zone, where developers will be able to get easy access to technology product catalogs and tools.
- Gelsinger said Intel was taking a more-open approach with developers due, in part, because of the speed at which semiconductor technology is evolving.
- "We're moving at a faster pace than ever before," Gelsinger said. "The things that wow us today will be table stakes tomorrow."
- Intel reported a mixed bag of earnings and forecasts last week that has led several analysts to cut their ratings on the chipmaker.