Equinox Gold breaks ground for Greenstone mine construction
Oct. 27, 2021
- Equinox Gold (EQX -0.8%) says it has started full-scale construction at the Greenstone Gold Mine project in Ontario, which will become one of Canada's largest gold mines.
- The mine is planned to produce more than 400K oz/year of gold for the first five years of operations, including 240K oz/year of production attributable to Equinox, and totaling 5M oz. of gold over its initial 14-year mine life.
- Equinox says the initial construction capital budget for the project, on a 100% basis, totals US$1.23B, including $50M spent so far.
- Equinox expects construction will take two years plus six months of commissioning, with mining starting in Q4 2022 and first gold pour targeted for H1 2024.
