Grand Canyon Education Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $209.64M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.