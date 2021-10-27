Health Canada accepts Vertex NDA supplement for Trikafta for cystic fibrosis in children
Oct. 27, 2021 12:46 PM ETVertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Health Canada has accepted a supplement to an NDA submitted by Vertex (VRTX -1.3%) for the cystic fibrosis medicine Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for in children ages 6-11 years old.
- The supplement has also been granted Priority Review.
- Vertex said it will also submit the indication to the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health and the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux in Quebec for health technology assessments.
- In June, Health Canada granted marketing authorization to Trikafta to patients 12 and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.