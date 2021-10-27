DAQO New Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:38 PM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.65 vs. $0.35 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $548.23M vs. $125.5M year ago.
- Over the last 2 years, DQ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.