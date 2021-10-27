Bombardier Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:40 PM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRBF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+61.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (-60.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects negative free cash flow of $68.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, BDRBF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.