Fortress Transportation Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETFortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+106.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.31M (+62.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FTAI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.