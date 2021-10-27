Moody's Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:41 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects operating margin rate of 43.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, MCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.