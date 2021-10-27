Shell rises on eve of Q3 earnings show
- Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.4B (+44.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDS.A has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- The company's stock rose +3.65% on July 29, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts' estimates. The company's Q2 revenues rose +86.2% Y/Y.
- Earlier in October, provided an update to Q3 2021 outlook:
- The company warned it will take a hit of as much as $400M to Q3 adjusted earnings and cash flow due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Ida.
- Integrated Gas: Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $1.3B and $1.4B; Taxation charge is expected to be between $500M and $900M.
- The company noted that Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is expected to be significantly impacted by large variation margin inflows on the back of the prevailing gas and electricity price environment; these inflows are expected to be higher than the second quarter 2021.
- Oil Products: Adjusted Earnings; Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $800M and $1B. As a result of Hurricane Ida, adjusted Earnings is expected to be adversely impacted by between $50M and $100M.
- Notable news for Q3:
- Shell confirmed sale of Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for $9.5B. Meanwhile ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance said the company didn't overpay on the Shell Permian Basin deal.
- Shell's Brazilian subsidiary plans to spend ~$565M on renewable energy project in the country through 2025.
- The company also completed the sale of its Western Desert assets in Egypt to Cairn Energy.
- In September it was reported that, Shell restored production at its Perdido oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico after it was temporarily shut in by Tropical Storm Nicholas.
- In addition it was reported that Groningen gas production is set to end next year. Groningen field is operated by Shell and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
- In August, Shell lost a Nigeria oilfield license in a court ruling. In the same month Shell agreed to pay $110M to a Nigerian community for a "full and final satisfaction" of a long-running dispute over an oil spill that happened more than 50 years ago.