CMS Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:44 PM ETCMS Energy Corporation (CMS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (-29.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.