NovoCure Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:45 PM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: SA News Team12 Comments
- NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.22M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6M.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun argued that "in view of opportunities to expand and financial capability to develop new uses for TTFields, the stock is a buy at current prices".
- NovoCure shares fell more than 4% in reaction to posting second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by a rise in research and development expenses during the period, in July.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 34% year to date.