NovoCure Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.22M (+6.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts estimate Adjusted EBITDA of $21.6M.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chetan Woodun argued that "in view of opportunities to expand and financial capability to develop new uses for TTFields, the stock is a buy at current prices".
  • NovoCure shares fell more than 4% in reaction to posting second-quarter results that missed Wall Street estimates, hurt by a rise in research and development expenses during the period, in July.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 34% year to date.
