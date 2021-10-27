Plantronics Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETPlantronics, Inc. (POLY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-34.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $436.18M (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POLY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.