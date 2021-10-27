McGrath RentCorp Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.61M (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MGRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.