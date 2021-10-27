Avnet FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAvnet, Inc. (AVT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 vs. $0.36 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.29B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.