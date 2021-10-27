Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:49 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)By: SA News Team
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.24 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.69M (+73.8% Y/Y).
- Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers pointed out that "Alnylam is seeing sales ramp and could get more drugs approved in January and April 2022".
- Recently, UBS upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from hold to buy and boosted its price target to $215 (~12% upside).
- Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The company's share have gained more than 50% year to date.