Abiomed FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:54 PM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $248.06M (+18.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts estimate gross margin of 81.9%.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Alpine Capital argued that Abiomed’s "strong growth drivers and advanced product pipeline will boost its long-term revenue growth".
- Earlier this month, Abiomed recorded the biggest intraday gain since January after Jefferies cited a survey indicating the benefits of the company’s latest version of Impella heart pump.
- Over the last 2 years, ABMD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 7% year to date.