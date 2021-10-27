Alphabet shares hit all-time high; edge closer to $3,000
Oct. 27, 2021 12:58 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)AAPL, GOOGLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Google (GOOG, GOOGL) parent company Alphabet saw its shares reach an all-time high Wednesday, and got closer to the $3,000 mark as Wall Street reacted positively to the company's third-quarter results.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) climbed almost 7%, to reach $2,982.36 a share in the wake of the company's late-Tuesday earnings report. The company said that for its third quarter, it earned $27.99 a share, while revenue climbed 41% from a year ago to $65.12 billion. Traffic acquisition costs rose to $11.5 billion from $8.17 billion in last year's third quarter. Sales increased across all of the company's major business lines.
- Also notable was Alphabet Chief Financial officer Ruth Porat saying that YouTube had seen just a "modest impact" from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS privacy policies that now require a double opt-in for ad tracking across the video platform.
- On Wednesday, Google (GOOG) also unveiled a new tool that will allow minors to request any of their images be removed from Google's search results. The move is being made in response to criticism about how online companies such as Google protect minors that are using their products.