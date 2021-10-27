Anheuser-Busch InBev Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 12:59 PM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-30.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.64B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Organic revenue estimate +4.44%
- Organic volume growth estimate +0.67%
- Bifurcating revenue: North America revenue estimate $4.35B; Middle Americas revenue estimate $2.98B; South America revenue estimate $2.08B; EMEA rev. estimate $2.09B; Asia Pacific revenue estimate $1.92B.
- Adjusted Ebitda estimate $4.96B (range $4.64B-$5.31B)
- Adjusted Ebitda margin estimate 36.7%
- Over the last 2 years, BUD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.