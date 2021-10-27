NCR reports strong Q3 revenue growth, cash position led by banking segment

Oct. 27, 2021 1:00 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • "We delivered solid results in Q3 with strong growth in recurring revenue streams, higher profitability, and consistent cash generation. Adj. EBITDA expanded to a multi-year high of 18.5% and YTD we have generated $350M+ of free cash flow," NCR (NCR -2.0%) CEO Michael Hayford commented.
  • Revenue surge of 20% Y/Y is supported by 35% growth in banking revenue, 29% increase in hospitality revenue; this favorable mix of revenue led to a significant profit margin expansion.
  • In the banking key metrics, digital banking revenue was up 9% Y/Y led by a 9% growth in digital banking registered users and 71% growth in recurring revenue.

  • Gross margin rate was 27.4%, up from 26.9% while adj. EBITDA margin increased to 18.5%, compared to 15.7% in prior year period.
  • The company is making significant progress in the strategic initiatives that are transforming NCR into a software platform and payments company.
  • Q3 free cash flow stood at $125M compared to free cash flow of $160M in the prior year period led by changes in working capital period; cash provided by operating activities stood at $497M compared to $212M in year ago period driven by impact from the initial sale of trade accounts receivables under the agreement entered into during Q3.
  • Outlook: Strong demand, diligent execution, and strategic traction should allow the company to close out a successful 2021 and provide momentum for 2022. The integration of Cardtronics is well underway and it remains enthusiastic about the growth opportunities that the combination will yield.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating is Very Bullish on the stock while SA Author rating is Bullish.
