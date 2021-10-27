Silicon Labs rallies after growing IoT demand drive earnings beat, strong outlook

Oct. 27, 2021 1:02 PM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Silicon Labs (SLAB +18.8%) trades higher after delivering Q3 earnings results comfortably ahead of the consensus mark.
  • Revenue of $184.83M (+39.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.63M driven by strong demand for IoT solutions.
  • GAAP gross margin was 59.2%
  • Non-GAAP operating income margin was 9%.
  • During the third quarter, Silicon Labs completed the divestiture of its Infrastructure and Automotive business to Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) for $2.75B in an all-cash transaction.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.19; GAAP EPS of -$0.45 in-line.
  • As announced already, Solicon Labs President Matt Johnson will succeed Tyson Tuttle as CEO on 2 January, 2022.
  • The company plans to enter into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with an investment bank under which it will repurchase $400 million of its common stock on terms to be negotiated. Final settlement is expected in Q1 2022.
  • Q4 Outlook: The company expects its revenue to be in the range of $195-$205M vs. consensus of $179.21M; GAAP gross margin of approximately 59.0%; GAAP EPS loss of $(0.41) to $(0.31); Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 to $0.60 vs. consensus of $0.19.
