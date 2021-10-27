Can STAG Industrial maintain FFO beat run in Q3?
Oct. 27, 2021 1:04 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.51 (+11.27% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.41M (+19.71% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STAG has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock rose +2.35% on July 28, the day after it reported its Q2 results on July 27, post market, beating analysts' estimates.
- Stag boosted its 2021 FFO guidance after Q2 earnings beat.
- The company sees 2021 core FFO per share of $2.02-$2.04 vs. its prior view of $1.96-$2.00; consensus is $2.04.
- Earlier in October, STAG declared dividend of $0.120833.
- The company also refinanced its $750M senior unsecured revolving credit facility, refinanced a $150M unsecured term loan scheduled to mature in 2022, and improved pricing on $675M of unsecured debt.