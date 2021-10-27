Takeda Pharmaceutical FQ2 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:05 PM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: SA News Team
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus Net Income Estimate is ¥54.24B and the consensus Revenue Estimate is ¥809.74B.
- In August, Seeking Alpha contributor Nathan Aisenstadt called Takeda "a pharmaceutical gem from Japan", and took a closer look at the company's "most promising therapeutic areas that could generate billions of dollars in revenue over the coming years".
- Earlier this week, Takeda exercised its option to acquire GammaDelta Therapeutics, a company focused on exploiting the properties of gamma delta (γδ) T cells for immunotherapy.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 23% year to date.