Liberty Oilfield sinks after Q3 miss, $90M cash-and-stock deal for PropX
Oct. 27, 2021 12:56 PM ETLiberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT -12.9%) shares plunge after reporting a larger than expected Q3 loss and adjusted EBITDA falling to $32M from $37M in Q2, coming in well short of $44.8M analyst consensus estimate.
- Liberty estimates rapidly increasing logistics costs that were not passed on to customers during Q3 totaled $12M, and maintenance costs were $8M above normal due to integration and COVID-related disruptions.
- "Though Liberty saw increasing services prices in 3Q21, the improvements were not sufficient to offset supply chain constraints, higher costs for transportation and maintenance, and integration... headwinds," J.P. Morgan says, according to Dow Jones Newswires.
- Liberty also announced the acquisition of proppant delivery equipment and logistics provider PropX for $90M, consisting of $13.5M in cash and the equivalent of 5.8M common shares valued at $76.5M.
- "PropX should help with LBRT's bundling strategy, and we also believe it has the only commercial solution for wet sand wellsite storage," Stifel analysts say, according to Dow Jones.
- Liberty Oilfield shares are still up by 50% YTD but have dropped 25% since an early June peak.