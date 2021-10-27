Apple Q4 earnings preview: iPhone sales, service revenue, supply issues
Oct. 27, 2021 1:08 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Technology giant, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+69.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.94B (+31.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect products revenue of $68.72B, iPhone revenue of $41.60B, Mac revenue of $9.31B, iPad revenue of $7.16B, Wearables, home and accessories of $9.28B and service revenue of $17.57B.
- iPhone 12 demand is expected to drive revenue and earnings growth, while iPhone 13, launched in September, sales will have a material impact in 1Q22.
- The company expects revenue growth to be lower than June quarter growth of 36% year-over-year amid forex impact, services growth rate to return to a more typical level and supply constraints to primarily impact iPhone and iPad.
- As a reminder, comparisons for Q4 will favor current quarter due to the timing of the iPhone launch. Last year, iPhone launch was delayed due to the pandemic.
- Key issue:
- Supply Chain: The company is facing supply chain and logistics constraints. As a result, technology giant is slashing its iPhone 13 production targets for this year due to ongoing component shortages in the semiconductor market.
- Forex: Foreign exchange to impact on year-over-year growth rate to be three points less favorable than it was during the June quarter.
- Prior quarter snapshot: The stock moved 1% lower after reporting Q3 results on vague guidance, tough comps worrying analysts. In Q3, the company grew double digits in each of product categories, with an all-time record for services, and June quarter records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories. The company set new June quarter records in every geographic segment with very strong double-digit growth in each one of them.
- The company no longer issues forward guidance for its quarterly results due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently launched new MacBook Pros, AirPods.
- Over the last 2 years, AAPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Is Apple A Buy, Sell, Or Hold Before Q4 Earnings? Apple Earnings: Supply Chain In Focus