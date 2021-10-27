Acadia Healthcare Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $591.42M (-29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.