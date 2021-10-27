World Fuel Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETWorld Fuel Services Corporation (INT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- World Fuel (NYSE:INT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.71B (+72.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.