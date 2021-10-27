Axos Financial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAxos Financial, Inc. (AX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.06M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.