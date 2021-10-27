Peabody Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:15 PM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+89.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $905.77M (+35.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BTU has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA estimate $267.8M (range $238.0M to $288.0M).
- The company's stock rose +9.10% on July 29, the day it reported its Q2 results beating analysts' estimates.
- During Q2 results the company noted that, based on expected production levels and current commodity prices, full year 2021 cost per ton in the PRB are estimated to be $9.35 and other U.S. thermal costs are estimated to be $30.50.