Arrowhead Pharma thesis revisited at Cantor after KOL event

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) held a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Tuesday to discuss its RNA interference ((RNAi)) candidate, ARO-C3, being developed for multiple indications involving the complement system.
  • The potential targets include IgA nephropathy ((IgAN)), C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).
  • As the company draws up plans to initiate the dosing in a Phase 1/2a study for ARO-C3 in Q1 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young expects the candidate to bring further valuation upside for the firm’s current valuation for the stock.
  • Cantor has an Overweight rating on the stock and the price target of $79 per share implies a premium of ~19.5% to the last close.
  • “We believe the study sets up the company to quickly evaluate which indication or indications of ARO-C3 may be most active, and decide which dose is most tolerable/effective to take to late-stage development,” she wrote in a note on Tuesday.
  • The candidate could have “a potentially quick-to-market opportunity,” in IgAN and C3G, Young argued, citing the lack of approved standard of care treatments for the indications.
  • While C5 inhibitors, Soliris and Ultomiris from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), dominate the PNH market, the analyst notes an opportunity for Arrowhead (ARWR) to differentiate the dosing frequency for the condition with ARO-C3. Also notes that with C3 inhibition being validated target, the company can de-risk the asset.
  • Alexion which was acquired by Astra (AZN) this year, made over $5B in net sales from Soliris and Ultomiris in 2020.
