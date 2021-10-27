FirstEnergy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETFirstEnergy Corp. (FE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.11B (+2.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
  • FirstEnergy's shares surged +4.29% on July 22, after the company reported its 2Q21 results. 2Q GAAP earnings totaled $58M, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share of common stock, on revenue of $2.6B (+3.2% Y/Y). However, both revenue and GAAP EPS missed analysts estimates.
  • The company has then updated the full-year 2021 GAAP earnings forecast range to $1,000M to $1,110M, or $1.84 to $2.04 per share, based on 544M shares outstanding. It reaffirmed its full-year 2021 operating (non-GAAP) earnings guidance of $2.40 to $2.60 per share, with expectations to be in the top half of that range.
  • The SA Quant rating on FirstEnergy is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
  • Shares +23.16% YTD
