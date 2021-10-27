Monolithic Power Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.00 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $316.05M (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.