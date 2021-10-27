Stryker Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETStryker Corporation (SYK)By: SA News Team
- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.23B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha argued that Stryker "is a gift for growth investors".
- Analysts estimate Orthopaedics net sales of $1.62B; MedSurg net sales estimate of $1.73B; Neurotechnology and Spine net sales estimate of $899.1M.
- Stryker posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in its Orthopaedics and MedSurg businesses, in July.
- Following Q2 2021 earnings results, Northland upgraded shares of Stryker to outperform with a $310 price target (~16% upside).
- Over the last 2 years, SYK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward.
- The company's shares have gained more than 11% year to date.