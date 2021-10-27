CareDx Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-80.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.11M (+38.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDNA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.