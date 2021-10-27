DexCom Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: SA News Team
  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (-30.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $617.07M (+23.2% Y/Y).
  • Recently, Piper Sandler maintained its overweight rating on DexCom and increased its price target to $650 from $550.
  • DexCom shares rose 4% in reaction to post second-quarter profit and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, in July.
  • Over the last 2 years, DXCM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 52% year to date.
