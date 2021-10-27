Seattle Genetics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETSeagen Inc. (SGEN)By: SA News Team
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.57 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $384.83M (-63.7% Y/Y).
  • Royalty revenue estimate of $33.8M; Adcetris revenue estimate of $176.8M.
  • In September, Seeking Alpha contributor William Meyers argued that Seagen's "stock is a buy for its pipeline value", and said that the current revenue and cash support the company's R&D effort.
  • Seagen shares rose more than 2% in reaction to reporting second-quarter results that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by sales of its PADCEV and TUKYSA treatments, in July.
  • Over the last 1 year, SGEN has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • The company's shares have gained more than 1% year to date.
