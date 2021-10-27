Carvana's deal with Hertz could solve a supply issue

Oct. 27, 2021 1:54 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments

Carvana used car vending machine. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wells Fargo says it is bullish on the Carvana (CVNA +0.7%) story after factoring in the new partnership with Hertz Global.
  • Analyst Zachary Fadem and team think the partnership illustrates the power of CVNA’s platform and unlocks a new and potentially consistent supply of newer (aged 1-5 years old) vehicles without the expense of going to auction. The Hertz deal could also set Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on a path for higher unit economics.
  • While more details are likely with the earnings call next week, Wells Fargo views the partnership as generally positive catalyst for shares.
  • Carvana (CVNA) has beat profit estimates in the last two quarters after missing in eight of the previous ten reports before that.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.