Carvana's deal with Hertz could solve a supply issue
Oct. 27, 2021 Carvana Co. (CVNA)
- Wells Fargo says it is bullish on the Carvana (CVNA +0.7%) story after factoring in the new partnership with Hertz Global.
- Analyst Zachary Fadem and team think the partnership illustrates the power of CVNA’s platform and unlocks a new and potentially consistent supply of newer (aged 1-5 years old) vehicles without the expense of going to auction. The Hertz deal could also set Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) on a path for higher unit economics.
- While more details are likely with the earnings call next week, Wells Fargo views the partnership as generally positive catalyst for shares.
- Carvana (CVNA) has beat profit estimates in the last two quarters after missing in eight of the previous ten reports before that.