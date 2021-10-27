Brunswick Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:54 PM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.