Realogy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:55 PM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.13B (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLGY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.