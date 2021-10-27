Yamana Gold Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: SA News Team
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.34M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.