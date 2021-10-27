SM Energy Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETSM Energy Company (SM)By: SA News Team
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+380.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.81M (+85.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.