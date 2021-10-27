Stellus Capital Investment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.53M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.