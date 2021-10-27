Eastman Chemical Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 1:58 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.46 (+56.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.61B (+23.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EMN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.