Skechers Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: SA News Team
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (+24.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects gross margin rate of 49.1%.
- Over the last 1 year, SKX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.