PTC Therapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.89 (-83.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.87M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PTCT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.