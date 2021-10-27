Enova Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Oct. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (-62.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $286.1M (+39.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.